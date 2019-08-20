Quantcast

Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 21, 2019

Thomson Reuters Corp ( TRI ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 21, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.36 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 16, 2019. Shareholders who purchased TRI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that TRI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $67.45, the dividend yield is 2.13%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TRI was $67.45, representing a -4.91% decrease from the 52 week high of $70.93 and a 57.7% increase over the 52 week low of $42.77.

TRI is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as RELX PLC ( RELX ) and Cimpress N.V ( CMPR ). TRI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.19. Zacks Investment Research reports TRI's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 60.8%, compared to an industry average of 13.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TRI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TRI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have TRI as a top-10 holding:

  • Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF ( IPKW )
  • VictoryShares USAA MSCI International Value Momentum ETF ( UIVM ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is UIVM with an decrease of -5.3% over the last 100 days. IPKW has the highest percent weighting of TRI at 5.52%.

