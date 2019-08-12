Thomas Cook seeks bondholder equity injection

Reuters





LONDON, Aug 12 (IFR) - Thomas Cook bonds came under pressure on Monday after the company announced it is in discussions for an additional equity injection from bondholders as part of its recapitalisation plan.

The travel operator said in July it was seeking to bring in £750m of new money through a capital injection and financing facilities, which would see Chinese investment firm Fosun obtain a significant controlling stake in its tour operating business and a minority stake in the airline business.

Monday's announcement confirmed the company has also held discussions with bondholders to include the injection of a further £150m of capital on top of the previously announced £750m, which was first reported by the Financial Times on Friday.

The Financial Times report said the bondholders would own the airline business and retain a stake in the tour operating business - but this was not mentioned in Thomas Cook's announcement.

The 2022s are down nearly three points on the news to around 25 bid, according to MarketAxess data, although its Bond Ticker platform showed only €1m of volume.

"The extra cash is expected to give the group adequate liquidity for its high working capital. The added injection suggests that the operational environment has become more challenging, perhaps in part due to uncertainty stemming from Brexit, the severe competitive challenges to the business model, and weaker consumer sentiment," analysts at Lucror Analytics said in a note.

The transaction will see a major portion of bank and bond debt converted into equity.

Thomas Cook reiterated that this means existing shareholders will be diluted significantly, sending its shares down 13% to around 8p, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

The company said it expects the recapitalisation to be implemented in early October.

"However, we think the timeline is fairly tight. If Thomas Cook fails to secure a deal by then, the group may not have sufficient liquidity to run its operations during the winter months, during which working capital requirements increase," said Lucror's analysts.

The recapitalisation proposal is subject to performance-related conditions in addition to agreement with stakeholders.