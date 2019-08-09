Thomas Cook in talks for further 150 mln pounds rescue - FT

Reuters





Aug 9 (Reuters) - Indebted travel group Thomas Cook Plc is in advanced talks with bondholders to raise 150 million pounds ($181.23 million) apart from the 750 million pound rescue it was already negotiating with top shareholder Fosun Tourism , Financial Times reported on Friday.

The company, which has been hit by fading demand for its package holidays, plans to use the proceeds to help recapitalise its tour operating business.

The Financial Times reported that Thomas Cook was looking to increase size of the cash being committed to the deal with representatives for Fosun, co-founded by Chinese billionaire Guo Guangchang.

Thomas Cook declined to comment on the report.

In July, Fosun and Thomas Cook began negotiating a 750 million pound rescue that would give the Chinese conglomerate control of the indebted British group's package-tour business.

Thomas Cook said that the cash from the proposed deal, which would mark one of the most significant purchases of a British company by a Chinese group in years, would be enough for it to trade over the winter season and give it flexibility to invest.

($1 = 0.8277 pounds)