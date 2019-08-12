Quantcast

Thomas Cook in advanced talks for further 150 mln pound capital

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Travel company Thomas Cook Plc said on Monday it was in advanced discussions with noteholders for a 150 million pound cash injection, apart from the 750 million pound rescue it was already negotiating with top shareholder Fosun Tourism .

The additional capital will provide further liquidity headroom through the coming 2019/20 winter cash low period, Thomas Cook said.

