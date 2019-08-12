Quantcast

Thomas Cook in advanced talks for additional 150 mln pound capital

Reuters


Aug 12 (Reuters) - Travel company Thomas Cook Plc said on Monday it was in advanced talks with noteholders for a 150 million pound cash injection, which will add to the 750 million pound rescue it was negotiating with top shareholder Fosun Tourism .

The extra cash will provide further liquidity through the coming 2019-20 winter cash low period, Thomas Cook said.

The Financial Times had first reported on the new capital injection on Friday.

On Monday, Thomas Cook said it had made significant progress towards finalising the key terms of the recapitalisation with Fosun, lending banks and noteholders.

The proposed recapitalisation would involve ownership restructuring of its tour operator and airline businesses, resulting in bank debt of about 650 million pounds and bond debt of about 1.15 billion euros being converted into equity.

Existing shareholders are likely to be "significantly" diluted as a part of this recapitalisation, Thomas Cook said, adding that it expects to implement the plan in early October.

($1 = 0.8302 pounds)





