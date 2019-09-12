THL Credit Senior Loan Fund (TSLF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 13, 2019

THL Credit Senior Loan Fund ( TSLF ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 13, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.101 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased TSLF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that TSLF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.72, the dividend yield is 8.23%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TSLF was $14.72, representing a -13.59% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.04 and a 3.74% increase over the 52 week low of $14.19.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TSLF Dividend History page.