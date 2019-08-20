Earnings season is winding down and that means the retailers are on deck.

But that's not all. About 175 companies are set to report this week and it includes a smattering of well-known tech companies too.

However, much of the focus will be on the battered retailers. Some are trading at new multi-year lows going into these earnings reports, especially the apparel retailers.

Others such as the discounters, the home and furniture retailers aren't faring as badly.

Who should you keep an eye on this week?

This Week's Must-See Earnings Charts

1. Home Depot HD hasn't missed on earnings in 5 years. That's impressive. The home retail juggernaut is considered one of the top names in the industry. Shares have already hit new 5-year highs in 2019. Will another beat push them to new heights?

2. Toll Brothers TOL will be the first homebuilder to repor t earnings after the huge drop in mortgage rates. Are lower rates driving traffic to the sales centers? And what about the California coastal market? Is there a recovery from the slow start to 2019?

3. Target TGT has beat 3 of the last 4 quarters. With its successful urban Target stores, the shares attempted to break out earlier in 2019. Will another beat push them out of this 5-year trading range?

4. L Brands LB has one of the best earnings surprise records in all of retail. It hasn't missed in 5 years. But that has meant little as same-store-sales have plunged as the Victoria Secrets brand has struggled. Is this the bottom or is more pain still to come?

5. Salesforce CRM hasn't missed since 2017. Shares have stalled out in 2019 on uncertainty in the global economy. Will another beat lead to a breakout rally?

