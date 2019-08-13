Earnings season rolls on as the retailers are due to take center stage. But that's not all.

Several tech titans and e-commerce giants are also set to repor t earnings this week.

Most of them have put together nice earnings streaks despite the volatility in the stock market. One of them has even hit a new 5-year high this year.

But with fears growing of a forthcoming recession, can these giants soothe Wall Street's nerves?

This Week's Best Big Cap Earnings Charts

1. JD.com JD has put together three big beats in a row and has staged a big recovery off of the December 2018 lows. But is the rally already over or can it regain momentum?

2. Cisco CSCO actually hit new 5-year highs in 2018 and is up 19% year-to-date. But shares have weakened in the August sell-off. Will another meet or beat be enough to send the shares back to its highs?

3. Alibaba BABA was once the golden child of e-commerce on the Street but over the last 2 years the shares have been stuck in a trading range and are actually down about 5%. Can it turn it around starting with this report?

4. NVIDIA NVDA was one of the most popular stocks on the Street through 2018. But then it warned, and missed for the first time since 2016, and it's been rough ever since. When will it turn around?

5. Applied Materials AMAT hasn't missed in 5 years. That's impressive. Shares took a dive to end 2018 but are up 41% in 2019. Is the worst really over?

