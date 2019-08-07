Earnings season is far from over even though FAANG and a lot of the S&P 500 has already reported.

There are over 1,000 companies expected to repor t earnings this week including some hot big cap stocks, big brand restaurant and retail names, and a bunch of recent IPOs, including two of the unicorns.

Those unicorns now have to compete with every other public company. Some will beat earnings, some will not.

Which ones will emerge victorious?

This Week's 5 Important Earnings Charts

1. Stamps.com STMP hasn't missed in 5 years but the shares have been crushed after the company said it had ended its exclusive contract with USPS which would impact earnings. Shares are at multi-year lows. Is the bad news now priced in?

2. Lyft LYFT will be reporting its second quarter as a public company. It missed last quarter which was its firs t report as a public company. Will it be able to find some momentum this quarter?

3. Uber UBER had the opposite result on earnings from Lyft as it actually beat its first quarter as a public company. But its shares have also struggled. Will this quarter give the shares some direction?

4. Activision Blizzard ATVI has only missed once since 2016. But shares haven't gone anywhere in 2019. Will this be the quarter the bulls take control?

5. Dropbox DBX hasn't missed since its 2018 IPO. But shares are well off their IPO highs. Can it put together a rally in the second half of the year?

