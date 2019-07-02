This Stock Soared 411% (and that’s just the start)

By Brett Owens

Believe it or not, we now have the best window to buy dividend stocks that weaEURtmve had in decades. Two proven 100%-return indicators just flipped to aEURoegreen.aEUR

The conditions weaEURtmre about to see are rocket fuel for companies growing their dividends like weeds. As usual, weaEURtmre going to zig while like-minded money managers (you know, those that outperform a mere index) zag.

Our 100% Proven Contrarian Play

The first factor that points to more upside for stocks is the foul mood among the so-called aEURoesmart money.aEUR

According to a June survey by Bank of America Merrill Lynch, fund managers expectations of global growth sank the most since November 1994. WhataEURtms more, the pros havenaEURtmt been this pouty since, you guessed it, 2008.

So why is this pessimism a bullish indicator? Because the Wall Street whizzes have almost always been dead wrong! 2008 is a great example: if you bought the prosaEURtm sob story then, youaEURtmd have missed out on 300% in gains and dividends!

Contrarian Move Pays Off Big



ThataEURtms one half of this golden buying opportunity. HereaEURtms the other: the Fed is racing toward a rate cut (and likely more than one).

As I write, 100% of investors betting through the Fed futures market see a rate cut at the FedaEURtms July 31 meeting, with at least one more likely before New YearaEURtms:



Source: CME Group

Like July 1995 All Over Again

Here too, history points to a big gain ahead.

Troy Bombardia over at bullmarkets.co, wrote last week the last time the Fed cut rates while markets soared (which he defines as up 15% or more in the preceding six months), the market caught a further updraft and popped 21.4% one year after the July 1995 cut.

(You can get the whole story in TroyaEURtms June 24 article here .)

With stocks up 24% in the last six months and rates on the precipice, history looks set to repeat. Which brings me back the three dividend growers I mentioned earlier.

LetaEURtms dive into those now.

Falling-Rate Play No. 1: Crown Castle International ( CCI )

Lower rates are a big plus for real estate investment trusts (REITs) , for a couple reasons: