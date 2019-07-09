This is Why MetLife (MET) is a Great Dividend Stock

Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show tha t dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

MetLife in Focus

Based in New York, MetLife (MET) is in the Finance sector, and so far this year, shares have seen a price change of 23.09%. The insurer is currently shelling out a dividend of $0.44 per share, with a dividend yield of 3.48%. This compares to the Insurance - Multi line industry's yield of 2.25% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.89%.

In terms of dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $1.76 is up 6% from last year. MetLife has increased its dividend 4 times on a year-over-year basis over the last 5 years for an average annual increase of 4.28%. Future dividend growth will depend on earnings growth as well as payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. MetLife's current payout ratio is 30%. This means it paid out 30% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Looking at this fiscal year, MET expects solid earnings growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2019 is $5.60 per share, representing a year-over-year earnings growth rate of 3.90%.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons, from tax advantages and decreasing overall portfolio risk to considerably improving stock investing profits. It's important to keep in mind that not all companies provide a quarterly payout.

High-growth firms or tech start-ups, for example, rarely provide their shareholders a dividend, while larger, more established companies that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options. Income investors must be conscious of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, MET is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).