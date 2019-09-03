This is How Trump’s Tweets Really Impact the Market

(Washington)

So one thing is very obvious about Trump's tweets-they can move markets. However, what is less well-known is that their frequency also has an effect on indexes. So how do markets fare on days when Trump is hammering out tweet after tweet versus days when he only pens a few? The answer is that more is worse. On days where Trump write 35 tweets or more there is a 9 basis point drag on markets versus days where he tweets 5 times or less, where there is a 5 basis point tailwind.

FINSUM : There is not much one can do with this info, but it is an interesting data point. How long before a new "smart beta" product comes out focused on this? Haha.