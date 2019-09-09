This Incredible Fund Soared 517% (and it’s just getting started)

By Michael Foster

Today IaEURtmm going to show you how one savvy buy can help you turn $100K into a $500,000 windfall. Plus, youaEURtmll aEURoeautomaticallyaEUR build yourself a tidy monthly income streamaEUR"IaEURtmm talking $2,700+ hereaEUR"without lifting a finger.

ThataEURtms enough for many folks to retire on.

At the center of it all is a little-known group of investments called closed-end funds (CEFs) aEUR"and one fund, in particular, whose name, dividend and incredible track record IaEURtmll reveal in a moment.

For now, here are the two key things you need to know about CEFs: first, they pay hu ge dividends (6.9%, on average, with some paying well into the double digits) . Compare that to the measly 1.8% you get from the typical S&P 500 stock.

Second, many of these income plays also clobber the market. And even those that only match (or even slightly trail) aEURoeregularaEUR stocks are still better buys than your average blue chip. Because while the typical S&P 500 stock pays you mainly in capital gains, which, letaEURtms be honest, can be wiped out in a day, CEFsaEURtm high dividends mean you get a big slice of your return in cash.

That brings me to the fast-rising CEF I want to show you todayaEUR"the Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund ( RQI ) , a US real estateaEUR"focused fund that yields 6.3% (paid monthly, no less), has obliterated the market andaEUR"thanks to plunging interest rates (which will draw more income-starved investors in)aEUR"has plenty of upside left!

LetaEURtms take a look at just how potent a wealth generator this fund has been in the last decade. Then weaEURtmll dive into the critical (and totally ignored) edge that sets it up for more gains in the years to come.

RQI Laps the Market

As you can see above, this fund has given investors more than double the return they wouldaEURtmve gotten with the S&P 500 since the financial crisis.

Put another way, if youaEURtmd invested $100,000 in the average S&P 500 stock a decade ago, youaEURtmd now have $256,700aEUR"an impressive return, to be sure. But if youaEURtmd put your $100K in RQI, youaEURtmd now have $517,000, five times your original stake!

At a 6.3% current yield, your $517K would net you $2,731 per month in dividends today, a bit above the median US personal income of $2,651 and enough for folks to retire on in many parts of the country.

That just goes to show you how one strong outperformer (with a sizeable dividend) can reshape your retirementaEUR"and help you clock out on just $100K.

A Management Team ThataEURtms Second to None

RQIaEURtms secret weapon is its whip-smart management team, which youaEURtmll aEURoehireaEUR to work for you if you buy this fund today.

That would be New York-based Cohen & Steers, which has been managing real estate portfolios for clients for over 30 years. The firmaEURtms expertise and deep connections in the real estate business have been major drivers of the rock-steady returns theyaEURtmve delivered.

The thing I like best about them? Cohen & Steers isnaEURtmt afraid to go against the herd when they see an opportunity. To see what IaEURtmm getting at here, letaEURtms go back a decade, to when America was just starting to recover from the worst economic collapse in 80 yearsaEUR"a collapse caused by real estate!

Cohen & Steers, through RQI and its other real-estate CEFs, pounced, jumping into a market that had seen prices crash 20% to 60% during the crisisaEUR"and because so many investors were shell-shocked by real estate a decade ago, they C & S bought with little competition.

Over the following decade, the market realized its mistake and bid up both the value of RQIaEURtms portfolio and the value of RQIaEURtms shares on the open market. In fact, the fund and another Cohen & Steers CEF, the Cohen & Steers REIT & Preferred Income Fund ( RNP ) led the pack among real estate CEFs. (RQI is in orange below; RNP is in red.)

Crushing the CompetitionaEUR"the Contrarian Way

So where does this leave us? With a fund thataEURtms crushed the competition (and the market) since the financial crisis; is run by one of the savviest CEF shops out there; boasts a steady 6.3% dividend paid monthly; and still has plenty of upside.

