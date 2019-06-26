Quantcast

This Goldman Chart Should Terrify Presidential Candidates

By dkorth@finsum.com (FINSUM),

(Washington)

It is getting to be the time of year when everyone is trying to predict next year's election. A lot of polls show Trump is trailing, which has given Democrats hope and some comfort. However, a new chart published by Goldman Sachs offers a different view. The bank analyzed historical approval ratings against economic data heading into elections and found that when the economy is healthy, that factor outweighs approval rating. Goldman concluded that should the economy stay on decent footing, Trump has a clear path to victory.

FINSUM : This makes a lot of sense to us and we think it offers a more realistic picture than more minutely-focused opinion polls.

