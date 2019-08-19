Quantcast

This Flexible Annuity is a Great Option

By dkorth@finsum.com (FINSUM),

Shutterstock photo
This Flexible Annuity is a Great Option

(New York)

Annuities have come a long way in the last few years, with industry standards and selling behavior becoming much cleaner. However, annuities sales are still a challenge because it is often hard to get an individual to trade a large, liquid lump sum for payments that can often be far in the future. With that said, TIAA has an annuity it debuted last year that might prove quite helpful. The provider's Income Test Drive program allows buyers of annuities to opt out of their income agreements within two years without any penalty. The program is part of a wider trend in annuities, according a product manager in the space, saying "They used to have one product try to be everything to everybody, and the costs outweighed the benefits. Now there are more streamlined options".

FINSUM : This TIAA option seems like a very good way to help investors bridge their anxiety about trading a lump sum for future income.

  • fixed annuities
  • annuities
  • tiaa
  • income

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Wealth Management


More from FINSUM

Subscribe





Contributor:

FINSUM













Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar