This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF ( VYM ) shows an impressive 10.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Invesco Ltd (Symbol: IVZ), which makes up 0.07% of the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF ( VYM
), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $24,784,461 worth of IVZ, making it the #177 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at IVZ:
IVZ - last trade: $19.61 - Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/08/2019
|Rod Canion
|Director
|10,000
|$17.97
|$179,700
|02/21/2019
|Rod Canion
|Director
|20,000
|$18.89
|$377,800
|02/22/2019
|Sarah Beshar
|Director
|5,270
|$18.97
|$99,972
|05/02/2019
|Rod Canion
|Director
|10,000
|$21.24
|$212,400
|05/02/2019
|Ben F. Johnson III
|Director
|10,000
|$21.37
|$213,700
|05/13/2019
|Rod Canion
|Director
|10,000
|$19.84
|$198,400
|06/07/2019
|G. Richard Wagoner Jr.
|Director
|10,000
|$20.71
|$207,120
And Equitrans Midstream Corp (Symbol: ETRN), the #230 largest holding among components of the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF ( VYM
), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $11,901,531 worth of ETRN, which represents approximately 0.04% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ETRN is detailed in the table below:
ETRN - last trade: $17.68 - Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/21/2019
|Thomas F. Karam
|President and CEO
|250,000
|$20.47
|$5,117,200
|03/22/2019
|Diana M. Charletta
|EVP & Chief Operating Officer
|11,792
|$20.37
|$240,203
|03/25/2019
|Margaret K. Dorman
|Director
|5,250
|$20.18
|$105,942
|03/25/2019
|Kirk R. Oliver
|Sr VP & CFO
|4,950
|$20.25
|$100,238
