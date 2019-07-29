Quantcast

This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF ( VYM ) shows an impressive 10.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Invesco Ltd (Symbol: IVZ), which makes up 0.07% of the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF ( VYM ), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $24,784,461 worth of IVZ, making it the #177 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at IVZ:

IVZ - last trade: $19.61 - Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/08/2019 Rod Canion Director 10,000 $17.97 $179,700
02/21/2019 Rod Canion Director 20,000 $18.89 $377,800
02/22/2019 Sarah Beshar Director 5,270 $18.97 $99,972
05/02/2019 Rod Canion Director 10,000 $21.24 $212,400
05/02/2019 Ben F. Johnson III Director 10,000 $21.37 $213,700
05/13/2019 Rod Canion Director 10,000 $19.84 $198,400
06/07/2019 G. Richard Wagoner Jr. Director 10,000 $20.71 $207,120

And Equitrans Midstream Corp (Symbol: ETRN), the #230 largest holding among components of the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF ( VYM ), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $11,901,531 worth of ETRN, which represents approximately 0.04% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ETRN is detailed in the table below:

ETRN - last trade: $17.68 - Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/21/2019 Thomas F. Karam President and CEO 250,000 $20.47 $5,117,200
03/22/2019 Diana M. Charletta EVP & Chief Operating Officer 11,792 $20.37 $240,203
03/25/2019 Margaret K. Dorman Director 5,250 $20.18 $105,942
03/25/2019 Kirk R. Oliver Sr VP & CFO 4,950 $20.25 $100,238

