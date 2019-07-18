This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco Russell 1000-Yield Factor ETF ( OYLD ) shows an impressive 10.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (Symbol: IPG), which makes up 0.10% of the Invesco Russell 1000-Yield Factor ETF ( OYLD
), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $6,656 worth of IPG, making it the #163 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at IPG:
IPG - last trade: $23.09 - Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|04/30/2019
|David M. Thomas
|Director
|8,650
|$23.12
|$199,988
|04/30/2019
|H. John Greeniaus
|Director
|8,650
|$23.12
|$199,988
