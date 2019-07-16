This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF ( JKF ) shows an impressive 12.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Archer Daniels Midland Co. (Symbol: ADM), which makes up 0.36% of the iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF ( JKF
), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,902,255 worth of ADM, making it the #75 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ADM:
ADM - last trade: $41.74 - Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/07/2019
|Donald E. Felsinger
|Director
|60,000
|$41.80
|$2,508,000
|04/29/2019
|Juan R. Luciano
|President & CEO
|23,657
|$42.30
|$1,000,691
