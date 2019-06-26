This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF ( VOOV ) shows an impressive 10.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
3M Co (Symbol: MMM), which makes up 0.43% of the Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF ( VOOV
), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,562,190 worth of MMM, making it the #51 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MMM:
MMM - last trade: $172.03 - Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/07/2019
|Gregory R. Page
|Director
|1,000
|$179.60
|$179,600
|05/09/2019
|Gregory R. Page
|Director
|1,000
|$176.26
|$176,260
|05/17/2019
|David B. Dillon
|Director
|1,200
|$169.50
|$203,400
And Fluor Corp. (Symbol: FLR), the #355 largest holding among components of the Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF ( VOOV
), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $413,218 worth of FLR, which represents approximately 0.04% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at FLR is detailed in the table below:
FLR - last trade: $31.70 - Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/09/2019
|Alan L. Boeckmann
|Executive Chairman
|16,000
|$29.81
|$476,960
|05/13/2019
|Carlos M. Hernandez
|Interim CEO
|17,001
|$29.52
|$501,786
