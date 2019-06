This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF ( VOOV ) shows an impressive 10.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

MMM - last trade: $172.03 - Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/07/2019 Gregory R. Page Director 1,000 $179.60 $179,600 05/09/2019 Gregory R. Page Director 1,000 $176.26 $176,260 05/17/2019 David B. Dillon Director 1,200 $169.50 $203,400

3M Co (Symbol: MMM), which makes up 0.43% of the Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF ( VOOV ), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,562,190 worth of MMM, making it the #51 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MMM:

FLR - last trade: $31.70 - Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/09/2019 Alan L. Boeckmann Executive Chairman 16,000 $29.81 $476,960 05/13/2019 Carlos M. Hernandez Interim CEO 17,001 $29.52 $501,786

And Fluor Corp. (Symbol: FLR), the #355 largest holding among components of the Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF ( VOOV ), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $413,218 worth of FLR, which represents approximately 0.04% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at FLR is detailed in the table below:

