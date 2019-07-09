Quantcast

This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Value ETF ( VTV ) shows an impressive 10.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Hess Corp (Symbol: HES), which makes up 0.14% of the Vanguard Value ETF ( VTV ), has seen 10 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $114,189,808 worth of HES, making it the #152 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at HES:

HES - last trade: $61.71 - Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/06/2019 Edith E. Holiday Director 442 $56.74 $25,079
03/06/2019 William G. Schrader Director 442 $56.74 $25,079
03/06/2019 James H. Quigley Director 442 $56.74 $25,079
03/06/2019 Kevin Omar Meyers Director 442 $56.74 $25,079
03/06/2019 Leonard S. Coleman Jr. Director 442 $56.74 $25,079
03/06/2019 David McManus Director 442 $56.74 $25,079
03/06/2019 Terrence J. Checki Director 442 $56.74 $25,079
03/06/2019 Marc S. Lipschultz Director 442 $56.74 $25,079
03/06/2019 Rodney F. Chase Director 442 $56.74 $25,079
03/06/2019 Risa J. Lavizzo-mourey Director 442 $56.74 $25,079

And DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (Symbol: XRAY), the #201 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Value ETF ( VTV ), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $82,731,141 worth of XRAY, which represents approximately 0.10% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at XRAY is detailed in the table below:

XRAY - last trade: $57.64 - Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/07/2019 Daniel P. Key SVP,Chief Supply Chain Officer 3,697 $54.68 $202,152
05/23/2019 Gregory T. Lucier Director 10,000 $53.60 $536,047
05/29/2019 Donald M. Casey Jr. President & CEO 10,000 $53.68 $536,769
06/06/2019 Betsy D. Holden Director 2,720 $55.31 $150,439

