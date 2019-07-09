This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Value ETF ( VTV ) shows an impressive 10.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Hess Corp (Symbol: HES), which makes up 0.14% of the Vanguard Value ETF ( VTV
), has seen 10 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $114,189,808 worth of HES, making it the #152 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at HES:
HES - last trade: $61.71 - Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/06/2019
|Edith E. Holiday
|Director
|442
|$56.74
|$25,079
|03/06/2019
|William G. Schrader
|Director
|442
|$56.74
|$25,079
|03/06/2019
|James H. Quigley
|Director
|442
|$56.74
|$25,079
|03/06/2019
|Kevin Omar Meyers
|Director
|442
|$56.74
|$25,079
|03/06/2019
|Leonard S. Coleman Jr.
|Director
|442
|$56.74
|$25,079
|03/06/2019
|David McManus
|Director
|442
|$56.74
|$25,079
|03/06/2019
|Terrence J. Checki
|Director
|442
|$56.74
|$25,079
|03/06/2019
|Marc S. Lipschultz
|Director
|442
|$56.74
|$25,079
|03/06/2019
|Rodney F. Chase
|Director
|442
|$56.74
|$25,079
|03/06/2019
|Risa J. Lavizzo-mourey
|Director
|442
|$56.74
|$25,079
And DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (Symbol: XRAY), the #201 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Value ETF ( VTV
), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $82,731,141 worth of XRAY, which represents approximately 0.10% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at XRAY is detailed in the table below:
XRAY - last trade: $57.64 - Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/07/2019
|Daniel P. Key
|SVP,Chief Supply Chain Officer
|3,697
|$54.68
|$202,152
|05/23/2019
|Gregory T. Lucier
|Director
|10,000
|$53.60
|$536,047
|05/29/2019
|Donald M. Casey Jr.
|President & CEO
|10,000
|$53.68
|$536,769
|06/06/2019
|Betsy D. Holden
|Director
|2,720
|$55.31
|$150,439
