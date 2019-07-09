This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares Select Dividend ETF (Symbol: DVY) shows an impressive 11.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D), which makes up 1.61% of the iShares Select Dividend ETF (Symbol: DVY), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $283,856,901 worth of D, making it the #6 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at D:
D - last trade: $78.16 - Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/13/2019
|D. Maybank Hagood
|Director
|1,965
|$76.33
|$149,998
|03/13/2019
|James A. Bennett
|Director
|6,550
|$76.33
|$499,998
