This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund ( DHS ) shows an impressive 10.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

CONE - last trade: $63.02 - Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/27/2019 Gary J. Wojtaszek President and CEO 4,000 $49.86 $199,436 03/11/2019 Michael Klayko Director 1,955 $51.10 $99,900

CyrusOne Inc (Symbol: CONE), which makes up 0.08% of the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund ( DHS ), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $753,817 worth of CONE, making it the #170 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CONE:

KW - last trade: $22.37 - Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/06/2019 Richard Aidan Hugh Boucher Director 7,100 $21.00 $149,100 03/20/2019 Trevor Bowen Director 13,500 $20.93 $282,555

And Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (Symbol: KW), the #228 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund ( DHS ), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $499,627 worth of KW, which represents approximately 0.05% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at KW is detailed in the table below:

