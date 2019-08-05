Quantcast

This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund ( DHS ) shows an impressive 10.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

CyrusOne Inc (Symbol: CONE), which makes up 0.08% of the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund ( DHS ), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $753,817 worth of CONE, making it the #170 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CONE:

CONE - last trade: $63.02 - Recent Insider Buys:

PurchasedInsiderTitleSharesPrice/ShareValue
02/27/2019Gary J. WojtaszekPresident and CEO4,000$49.86$199,436
03/11/2019Michael KlaykoDirector1,955$51.10$99,900

And Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (Symbol: KW), the #228 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund ( DHS ), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $499,627 worth of KW, which represents approximately 0.05% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at KW is detailed in the table below:

KW - last trade: $22.37 - Recent Insider Buys:

PurchasedInsiderTitleSharesPrice/ShareValue
03/06/2019Richard Aidan Hugh BoucherDirector7,100$21.00$149,100
03/20/2019Trevor BowenDirector13,500$20.93$282,555

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks , ETFs
Referenced Symbols: DHS , CONE , KW


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar