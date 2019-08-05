This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund ( DHS ) shows an impressive 10.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
CyrusOne Inc (Symbol: CONE), which makes up 0.08% of the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund ( DHS
), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $753,817 worth of CONE, making it the #170 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CONE:
CONE - last trade: $63.02 - Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/27/2019
|Gary J. Wojtaszek
|President and CEO
|4,000
|$49.86
|$199,436
|03/11/2019
|Michael Klayko
|Director
|1,955
|$51.10
|$99,900
And Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (Symbol: KW), the #228 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund ( DHS
), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $499,627 worth of KW, which represents approximately 0.05% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at KW is detailed in the table below:
KW - last trade: $22.37 - Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/06/2019
|Richard Aidan Hugh Boucher
|Director
|7,100
|$21.00
|$149,100
|03/20/2019
|Trevor Bowen
|Director
|13,500
|$20.93
|$282,555
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »