This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF ( JKL ) shows an impressive 11.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Element Solutions Inc (Symbol: ESI), which makes up 0.40% of the iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF ( JKL
), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,616,164 worth of ESI, making it the #111 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ESI:
ESI - last trade: $10.46 - Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/14/2019
|Benjamin Gliklich
|Chief Executive Officer
|5,000
|$10.73
|$53,650
|05/13/2019
|Scot Benson
|President & COO
|20,000
|$10.50
|$210,000
And Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (Symbol: SBH), the #201 largest holding among components of the iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF ( JKL
), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $966,039 worth of SBH, which represents approximately 0.24% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at SBH is detailed in the table below:
SBH - last trade: $12.26 - Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/07/2019
|Edward W. Rabin
|Director
|4,500
|$17.65
|$79,410
|02/14/2019
|Aaron E. Alt
|SVP, CFO & President-SBS
|2,700
|$18.66
|$50,382
|05/03/2019
|Christian A. Brickman
|President & CEO
|10,000
|$16.40
|$163,994
|05/03/2019
|Edward W. Rabin
|Director
|5,500
|$16.38
|$90,065
|05/31/2019
|Christian A. Brickman
|President & CEO
|5,000
|$14.93
|$74,640
|05/31/2019
|Aaron E. Alt
|SVP, CFO & President-SBS
|1,500
|$14.93
|$22,390
|05/31/2019
|Robert R. McMaster
|Director
|5,000
|$14.68
|$73,400
