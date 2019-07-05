Quantcast

This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

By BNK Invest,

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF ( JKL ) shows an impressive 11.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Element Solutions Inc (Symbol: ESI), which makes up 0.40% of the iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF ( JKL ), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,616,164 worth of ESI, making it the #111 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ESI:

ESI - last trade: $10.46 - Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/14/2019 Benjamin Gliklich Chief Executive Officer 5,000 $10.73 $53,650
05/13/2019 Scot Benson President & COO 20,000 $10.50 $210,000

And Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (Symbol: SBH), the #201 largest holding among components of the iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF ( JKL ), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $966,039 worth of SBH, which represents approximately 0.24% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at SBH is detailed in the table below:

SBH - last trade: $12.26 - Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/07/2019 Edward W. Rabin Director 4,500 $17.65 $79,410
02/14/2019 Aaron E. Alt SVP, CFO & President-SBS 2,700 $18.66 $50,382
05/03/2019 Christian A. Brickman President & CEO 10,000 $16.40 $163,994
05/03/2019 Edward W. Rabin Director 5,500 $16.38 $90,065
05/31/2019 Christian A. Brickman President & CEO 5,000 $14.93 $74,640
05/31/2019 Aaron E. Alt SVP, CFO & President-SBS 1,500 $14.93 $22,390
05/31/2019 Robert R. McMaster Director 5,000 $14.68 $73,400

