By Michael Foster

ThereaEURtms a scary-sounding catchphrase making the rounds these daysaEUR"and itaEURtms tricking folks into missing out on big dividends (IaEURtmm talking yields of 8.6%+) and upside.

The catchphrase: aEURoeearnings recession.aEUR

You might have heard these two words. If you take them at face value, you could easily take them to mean that itaEURtms time to hold off on stocks, particularly with the market hitting all-time highs on the regular.

That would be a mistake, because now is the time for us contrarians to buyaEUR" particularly high-yield closed-end funds (CEFs) like the 8.6% yielder IaEURtmll show you below. It holds many of the top S&P 500 names you know well, like Apple ( AAPL ), Alphabet ( GOOGL ) and Amazon.com ( AMZN ).

Before we get to that, we need to talk about this aEURoeearnings recessionaEUR and why it has many investors tied up in knots.

aEURoeEarnings RecessionaEUR = Serious Buying Opportunity

An aEURoeearnings recessionaEUR simply refers to two straight quarters of declining year-over-year corporate profits.

And thataEURtms exactly what weaEURtmre in line for.

In the first quarter of 2019, profits pulled back by 0.4%, marking the first decline since 2016. And while itaEURtms early days for second-quarter reporting, earnings have so far declined 1.9%, resulting in profit margins of 11.3%, on average, for S&P 500 companies:

I know what youaEURtmre thinking: aEURoeMichael, how can any of this point to a buying opportunity?aEUR

Stick with me. IaEURtmll get there in just a second.

If the Q2 trend holds, weaEURtmll get tha t earnings recession, which as I mentioned off the top, sounds scary, but this first-level catchphrase misses the point.

ThataEURtms because it ignores revenue aEUR"the lifeblood of any company and the clearest indicator of corporate strength we have. Higher revenue means more demand for goods and services, while many different things can affect earnings.

The key takeaway? I f earnings and revenue are going down, itaEURtms time to worry. But revenues were up in Q1, and so far theyaEURtmre up 3.8% in Q2, easily beating inflation.

In other words, people are buying more stuff, but companies are making less of a profit on those sales.

Funny as it may sound, this is actually good news for us, particularly because stagnating profit margins are mostly about one thing: labor costs.

Several companies reporting in Q2 have said bigger salaries paid to workers are cutting their margins. This isnaEURtmt surprising; many companies said the same thing in Q1, and evidence from the Federal Reserve indicates that wage growth is accelerating:

Wages Are Soaring



Source: Federal Reserve

Bigger wages mean consumers can buy more stuff, so this is ultimately good for the economy and good for those companies that can keep their revenues growing and cut costs elsewhere to make up for higher labor costs (or better yet, be in a business where labor costs are a smaller portion of their total expenditures, which is where IaEURtmm going with the fund IaEURtmll show you in just a few more seconds).

The news gets better.

Usually, higher wages come with higher consumer prices, because people have more money to buy more stuff, which drives up prices. That isnaEURtmt happening nowaEUR"in fact, inflation is slowing.

Wages Up Big, Prices Stay Low



With weak inflation and accelerating salary gains, Americans and the American economy are getting to have their cake and eat it, tooaEUR"which is yet again good for companies.

And thataEURtms why this aEURoeearnings recessionaEUR is a time to be bullish.

Betting Against the aEURoeSmart MoneyaEUR

Even though a deep dive into the economy suggests you should be buying stocks, professional money managers are more cautious. According to a survey from Bank of America ( BAC ), a record number of fund managers are hedging against a decline in stocks:

The Pros Are Worried



And theyaEURtmre hedging for one reason: they expect profits to go down.

HereaEURtms where you need to take the contrarian view.

Because everyone already has low expectations, thereaEURtms a greater chance of a surprise to the upside than to the downside. So long as the pros are worried, we shouldnaEURtmt beaEUR"especially since revenues keep climbing, which says the fundamentals of the economy remain strong.

You can play the contrarian and buy stocks now with a simple index fund like the S&P 500 SPDR ETF ( SPY ) , but the problem with that is youaEURtmll be saddled with many companies that depend on a lot of expensive employees.

For instance, JPMorgan Chase (JPM) , Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Bank of America are top components of the index, and they require huge numbers of expensive workers (many pulling in six figures). And now that the labor market is tight, those workers will demand more.

Which brings me to the fund I want to show you today: the Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy Write Opportunities Fund (ETV), which, thanks to its tech focus, gets you companies that require fewer workers while also holding many of the S&P 500aEURtms darling stocks.

With its top holdings of Microsoft (MSFT), Apple, Amazon.com, Cisco Systems (CSCO) and Intel (INTC) , ETV is benefiting from less exposure to labor-intensive companies (JPM, XOM and BAC arenaEURtmt top holdings), yet that potential isnaEURtmt priced in, since ETV is up 19.8% year to date, nearly the same as the S&P 500aEURtms 19.7% gain.

The best part? ETVaEURtms whopping 8.6% dividend.

Put it all together and youaEURtmre getting the best companies for the economic moment, S&P 500 exposure and a huge income stream that yields nearly five times what SPY pays.

20 More Rock-Solid DividendsaEUR"Up to 10.4%aEUR"Waiting for You Here

Steering you toward safeaEUR"and growingaEUR"7%+ payouts is exactly what I do in myA CEF Insider service .A

And right now IaEURtmm ready to share my very latest high-yield picks with you: IaEURtmm talking aboutA a fully stocked portfolio of 20 CEFs yielding 7.3% on averageA (with two throwing offA monster payouts of 9.7% and 10.4%! ).

This portfolio is the beating heart of CEF Insider aEUR"and you should not miss this special invitation: you get to aEURoekick the tiresaEUR on all 20 funds in my portfolio with no obligation whatsoever !

The buys youaEURtmll discover are poised to hand youA 7% to 15% price upside in the next 12 months, A along with their outsized dividends. That puts the total returns (including dividends) on many of these picks at 20% and even more, thanks to the incredible discounts theyaEURtmre trading at now.

Good luck finding a gain-and-income punch like that in your typical S&P 500 stock!

ThereaEURtms more: because IaEURtmve distilled my 4 very best CEF buys now into an exclusive Special Report youaEURtmll also get FREE. These high yielders (paying amazing 8.7% dividends, on average) are the aEURoebest of the bestaEURaEUR"the funds I see as absolute musts for every investoraEURtms retirement portfolio.

All you have to do is click here to learn all the details on my CEF-picking strategy. Plus IaEURtmll show you how to get your free Special Report and kick-start your trial to CEF Insider, giving you VIP access to the 20 high-yielding CEFs in our portfolio now .



