Things You Need to Know Before Best Buy's (BBY) Q2 Earnings

Best Buy Co., Inc. BBY is scheduled to release second-quarter fiscal 2020 results on Aug 29, before the opening bell. We note that in the trailing four quarters, the company outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, recording average positive earnings surprise of 10.2%. In the las t report ed quarter, the company delivered a positive earnings surprise of 15.9%. Let's see how it is positioned ahead of the upcoming quarterly results.





The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings is pegged at 99 cents, indicating an increase of 8.8% from 91 cents reported in the year-ago quarter. Notably, the consensus mark has remained unchanged over the past 30 days.For revenues, the consensus estimate stands at $956.7 million, suggesting rise of about 2% from the year-ago quarter.

Best Buy Co., Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Best Buy Co., Inc. Quote

Factors Likely to Influence Results



Best Buy's extensive investments to upgrade operations, with special focus on developing omni-channel capabilities, stores and supply chain, new business initiatives, cost-reduction opportunities, and strengthening partnerships with vendors, bode well. These endeavors are expected to drive the company's top line and overall profitability.



Further, the company is leaving no stone unturned to attract consumers and attain incremental revenues. It is concentrating on enhancing mobile phone category in its big-box stores as well as online under its Mobile 2020 strategy. Also, it has launched Best Buy 2020: Building the New Blue strategy that focuses on expanding the multi-channel retail business, and offering services and solutions that meet customers' needs.



Notably, the company has been smoothly progressing with the implementation of this strategy by improving its In-Home Advisor program and expanding the Total Tech Support members to boost customer experience. The strategy focuses on exploring and pursuing growth opportunities, executing better in key areas, optimizing costs, and investing in people and systems. Such well-chalked plans are likely to drive its results in the to-be-reported quarter.



For the second quarter, management anticipates Enterprise revenues of $9.5-$9.6 billion and comparable store sales growth of 1.5-2.5%. Also, the company expects gross profit rate to improve in the fiscal second quarter compared with same period last year.



However, Best Buy is witnessing increase in SG&A expenses mainly due to higher GreatCall operating expenses and increased advertising spend. It expects SG&A expenses to rise in the low to mid-single digit in the fiscal second quarter. Also, higher cost of investments in technology and wages plus increased transportation costs may hurt margins.



What Our Model Says



Our proven model does not conclusively predict that Best Buy is likely to beat estimates during second-quarter fiscal 2020. A stock needs to have - a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) and a positive Earnings ESP - for this to happen. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter .



Best Buy has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present, which makes surprise prediction difficult. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .



