These Huge Dividends (up to 7.4%) Are Perfect for the Next 6 Months

By Michael Foster

The trade-war panic is in full retreataEUR"and itaEURtms left us three ridiculously cheap funds set to soar even higher than the market in the coming months.

Best of all, weaEURtmll bag some very nice dividends from this trio: IaEURtmm talking outsized yields up to 7.4%!

Before I show them to you, letaEURtms talk aboutA whyA the market looks set to head higher.

Right now, theA SPDR A S&P 500 ETF ( SPY )A is up 18.3% for 2019. This sounds too good to last, but keep in mind that this jump started near the depths of the late 2018 correctionaEUR"a low level.

That makes the year-to-date number misleading; a longer-term view shows signs ofA consistent and slowA recovery from 2018aEURtms major volatility:

A Steadying Market



There are a lot of reasons for this, but the two most important ones are good signs for stocks.

For one, US GDP growth is strong, up 3.1% in the first quarter, and second-quarter growth is forecast at a still-robust 1.9%, according to the Federal Reserve. That means the recession fears that were priced into stocks in 2018 were wrongaEUR"and stocks still need to rise to fully price in this current growth clip.

Speaking of the Fed, the market now expects the central bank to cut interest rates, and the Fed itself has said as much. Why? Because even with strong growth, inflation is stubbornly low, so thereaEURtms no reason to keep raising rates, as the Fed has already done over the last five years.

So if AmericaaEURtms economy is growing and interest rates are about to fall again, we should expect American stocks to benefit the most. But which will be the biggest winners?

Instead of picking them one by one, letaEURtms look at three funds that not only choose stocks well, thanks to smart strategies, but also pay out above-avera ge dividends to investors from the capital each fund earns.

Dividend Fund #1: Playing 2 Disrespected Sectors for Big Gains

The first fund playing this economic growth right isA Source Capital ( SOR ) , which has put a quarter of its assets in companies likeA Broadcom ( AVGO ) ,A United Technologies ( UTX ) A andA American International Group ( AIG ) aEUR"three stocks that alone account for 10% of SORaEURtms assets. Those holdings are up 24.5% since the start of the year, but weaEURtmve only seen tech and financials begin to recover from their 2018 weaknessaEUR"setting us up for more gains ahead.

Monster Gains for SourceaEURtms Wise Picks



More importantly, SOR trades cheap, which means you get these stocks at a discount. ThataEURtms because SOR isA a closed-end fund (CEF) , a type of fund that often trades at market prices below their net asset value (or NAV), another name for the liquidation value of a CEFaEURtms portfolio.

And right now, SORaEURtms market price is 13.7%A lowerA than its liquidation value, so youaEURtmre getting these stocks cheaper than if you got them through an index fund like theA Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ),A or if you bought them one by one.

Dividend Fund #2: A 6% Dividend From a CEF All-Star Team

There is a downside: SORaEURtms dividend yield is just 2.8%, which is low for a tech-heavy CEF. If you want more income and top-performing tech stocks, theA BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (BST)A might be for you. It yields 5.7%.

IaEURtmve written about BST beforeaEUR"including last Thursday, when I named it my favorite of the tech-focused CEFs . Just look at its total return versus QQQ:

Outperforming the MarketaEUR"With Income



BST has a dividend yield over five times higher than that of QQQ and itaEURtms still able to outperform the index fund by a huge and growing margin.

How does it do it?

The answer may surprise you: management. BSTaEURtms managers have consistently picked winning stocks that outrun the well-known stalwarts of the tech world.

What this means is that, beyond the FAANG stocks youaEURtmd expect (those account for 25% of BSTaEURtms portfolio), the fundaEURtms managers have shrewdly picked and timed purchases in breakout names like top holdingsA Alibaba (BABA) , Salesforce.com (CRM) andA Tencent (0070) .

That strong record usually comes at a price, though; thanks to its market-beating returns, BST has attracted a high valuation in the past and recently traded at a 9% premium to NAV. But today itaEURtms trading at a rare 1.5% discount, which means the premium could very easily return in the coming months.

Dividend Fund #3: Greater Income, Greater Safety

If 5.7% still isnaEURtmt enough of a dividend yield, I have just the fund for you: theA Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (EVT) , which trades at its NAV and pays a huge 7.4% dividend yield.

EVT has given investors a monster 29% total return over the last year, versus just 19% for the S&P 500, making it yet another market outperformer.

ThataEURtms not surprising; EVTaEURtms biggest holdings are popular S&P 500 names likeA JPMorgan Chase (JPM) A andA Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) . This fund is very balanced, with about 10% or less of its assets in sectors such as tech, industrials, healthcare, energy, utilities and real estate.

Its biggest exposure is to the financial sector, which is up 15.4% in 2019 and set to keep going higher thanks to the booming economy.

