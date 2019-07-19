These “Rich Guy” Dividend Favorites Yield 8.8% to 9.9%

By Brett Owens

Not yet as rich as you always wanted to be? DonaEURtmt worry, because today weaEURtmre going to dial you in for some aEURoerich guyaEUR dividend favorites thataEURtmll pay you up to 9.9% every year.

Private equity is a lucrative and secretive world. ItaEURtms often limited to accredited investors, which means these funds require you to have $200,000 or more in annual income to qualify.

If youaEURtmre living on dividends alone, this might be challenging. Fortunately, there are some private equity plays that you can buy just like individual stocks. They trade for as cheap as $12 per share and theyaEURtmll pay you dividends from 8.8% to 9.9% along the way:

Private equity ( PE )aEUR"funds that can invest in the equity and debt of privately held companies, which we typically canaEURtmt get our hands onaEUR"is generally touted as outperforming the stock market.

The American Investment Council , which advocates for private investment, points out that research from the 1990s and early 2000s showed that aEURoeprivate equity outperformed public markets by 3 to 4 percent each year,aEUR and a 2019 paper investigating more recent aEURoevintage yearsaEUR finds that aEURoethat private equity continues to generate returns that are 2 to 3 percent above the returns of public markets.aEUR

The downside? Privately held private equity firms arenaEURtmt exactly easy to tap, and you typically need to have seven digits to get in.

But hereaEURtms a back door that you and I can access. We can buy PE-esque investments just like regular stocks with a single-click! The trick is handful of little-known publicly traded companies called business development companies (BDCs) .

Congress created BDCs in the 1980s to spur investment in AmericaaEURtms small and midsize businesses, the same way they created REITs in the aEUR~60s to help mom aEUR~naEURtm pop investors tap the real estate markets. And like REITs, BDCs get a generous tax breakaEUR"if they dole out 90% or more of their profits as dividends to you and me.

Thus, business development companies not only let us access a big pool of investments you and I otherwise couldnaEURtmt otherwise dream of accessing, but also deliver sky-high yields that are among the highest you can find in the stock market. The caveat, of course, is that they do come with heightened risk, and not all BDCs are gems.

Today, IaEURtmll show you three notable BDCsaEUR"yielding between 8.8% and 9.9%aEUR"that should be on your radar screen.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital ( PFLT )

Dividend Yield: 9.7%

LetaEURtms start out with a yield juggernaut: PennantPark Floating Rate Capital ( PFLT ) , which will get investors awfully close to a double-digit yield at current prices.

PennantPark provides access to middle market direct lending with, as the name implies, a heavy focus on floating-rate loans, though itaEURtmll invest anywhere across the capital structure (senior secured debt, subordinated debt and others).

Its primary target is private equity sponsor-backed companies with $10 million to $50 million in EBITDA. It avoids capex-heavy businesses, as well as fickle industries such as fashion and restaurants, but it still has plenty of sectors to play with. Portfolio companies include the like of primary-clinic operator Cano Health, marketing services provider InfoGroup, and WalkerEdison, whose furniture can be found online via companies such as Amazon.com ( AMZN ) , Target ( TGT ) and Home Depot ( HD ) .

PennantPark typically leans toward the low-risk but low-reward end of the BDC spectrum, which historically has served it just fine. However, the BDCaEURtms las t earnings report raised some credit-quality concerns. The company reported that four of its portfolio companies were on aEURoenon-accrual,aEUR which essentially happens when a payment is more than a month overdue, or thereaEURtms some other concern about a companyaEURtms ability to make a payment.

The BDC was subsequently nailed in May on the news. That has me wary. And the floating-rate nature of its loans, while attractive during periods of rising rates, isnaEURtmt a significant advantage right now.

PennantPark ( PFLT ) Waves the White Flag in May



New Mountain FinanceA

Dividend Yield: 9.9%

New Mountain Finance (NMFC) targets companies middle-market companies, too, investing between $10 million to $50 million across the debt spectrum in businesses that generate annual EBITDA between $10 million and $200 million.

NMFC likes to say that it invests in aEURoedefensive growthaEUR industries. ItaEURtms a silly, contradictory term, sure. But the qualities it covets in its portfolio companies are, in fact, pretty attractive: high barriers to competitive entry, recurring revenue, strong free cash flow and niche market dominance.

To be fair, New Mountain, like PennantPark, is heavily weighted toward floating-rate loans, which make up 93% of the portfolio. But NMFC is a few steps in the right direction. Its credit quality is stellar aEUR" only eight portfolio companies have gone on non-accrual since inception in 2008 , and there were no new non-accruals over this past quarter. Better still, the company is a bastion of consistency when it comes to covering its healthy dividend with net interest income (a core measure of profitability for BDCs).

New Mountain, which trades at only a sliver of a premium to its net asset value right now, still should be fine in the current environment. Keep this BDC in mind should the FedaEURtms hawks ever take over again.

Ares Capital (ARCC)

Dividend Yield: 8.8%

Ares Capital (ARCC) is a slightly more modest yielder compared to the previous two picks, and you likely wonaEURtmt snag it for a significant discount. But thataEURtms OKaEUR"ARCC is worth a small premium.

IaEURtmve beat the drum on ARCC a few times, including in February 2019, but also going back more than two years, in January 2017. I said at the time that the companyaEURtms investment spread, as well as a $3.4 billion merger with American Capital, aEURoeshould benefit ARCC in just about any market environment,aEUR and that aEURoein short, ARCC is going places.aEUR

LetaEURtms look at the tape.

Ares Capital (ARCC) Has Outclassed the Competition



Ares Capital, Wall StreetaEURtms largest BDC, invests primarily in first and second lien loans and mezzanine debt of middle-market companies. A high priority is placed on aEURoemarket-leading companies with identifiable growth prospects that can generate significant cash flow.aEUR Its portfolio of roughly 345 companies touches numerous sectors, including business services, food and beverage, healthcare, IT and light manufacturing.

AresaEURtm core earnings and net realized gains have exceeded dividends every year since 2011, by increasingly wide margins. In fact, the companyaEURtms operational performance has been so robust that it has hiked its payout twice since this time last year.

Bottom line: ARCC is a standout in what typically is a difficult industry to invest in.

However, IaEURtmm not sure IaEURtmd commit capital to this stock right now. Given its recent run up, IaEURtmd like to see a pullback for a lower risk entry point.

