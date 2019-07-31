These 21 Safe Bond Funds Pay Up to 8.5% and Never Go Down

By Brett Owens

aEURoeBrett, give me some bond funds with big yields. And itaEURtmd be great if their prices never went down!aEUR

My money manager friend was chasing the holy grail of retirement income. He wanted safe payouts from bonds to balance his clientsaEURtm stock exposure.

aEURoeHow about the Artisan High Income Investor Fund ( ARTFX ) ?aEUR I replied. aEURoeIt pays a steady 6% or so. And it never goes down.aEUR

Same S&P Yearly Return, Less Heartburn



aEURoeThe only problem is that it never goes up, either. And thataEURtms prevented me from recommending it to my Contrarian Income Report subscribers.aEUR

Our CIR portfolio holds eight bond funds today (versus ten stocks and stock funds). Our average annualized return on these eight open fixed income holdings is 11.2%, which means adding ARTFX to the mix would drag our retirement boat lower!

I prefer price upside alongside my monthly bond payouts. And for big gains we must consider closed-end funds (CEFs), which are bought and sold with less efficiency than ETFs and blue-chip stocks.

Many investors buy Johnson & Johnson ( JNJ ) for its dividend and recall the SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF ( JNK ) (because its ticker spells aEURoejunkaEUR), but few know about PIMCOaEURtms Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Fund ( PCI ) . This is ironic because PCI pays a generous 8.5% today while JNJ yields just 2.9% and JNK pays 5.5%. ItaEURtms doubly ironic because PCI has more than doubled the returns of its two better-known aEURoecompetitorsaEUR:

PCI Pays More, Goes Up Faster Than JNJ and JNK



PCIaEURtms payout is safe but its price is subject to market whims. As a CEF, the fund has a fixed amount of shares (like an individual stock). This means its price can swing up and down (like an individual stock). Over the long haul this aEURoevolatilityaEUR works in our favor as patient investors, but it can cause indigestion for folks who watch their tickers daily (or worse, hourly!)

The Hare Won (As Long As You DidnaEURtmt Sell)



And I get itaEUR"some of you just do check your stock quotes every day, and thataEURtms just how itaEURtms always going to be. Or you may have plenty of potential action packed into the rest of the portfolio (whether itaEURtms dividend growth or cryptocurrencies or weed stocksaEUR