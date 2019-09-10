Quantcast

Theravance Biopharma Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for TBPH

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (Symbol: TBPH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $22.42, changing hands as high as $23.80 per share. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 8.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TBPH shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Theravance Biopharma, Inc. 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, TBPH's low point in its 52 week range is $15.18 per share, with $35.48 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $23.59.

