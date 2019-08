The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Walmart, Pilgrim's Pride, McCormick and Beyond Meat

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL -August 19, 2019 - Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Walmart WMT , Pilgrim's Pride Corp. PPC , McCormick & Company, Inc. MKC and Beyond Meat, Inc. BYND .

Here are highlights from Friday's Analyst Blog:

4 Stocks to Tap the Organic Foods Trend

United States' organic foods industry is growing without restrain, thanks to the rising health-consciousness among consumers and demand for sustainable, environment-friendly agricultural practices. Investors who seek to capitalize on this trend should consider investing in companies that are looking to meet this demand.

More Consumers are Opting for a Healthier Lifestyle

Increase in health concerns among millennials and Gen Z is a major factor behind the demand for food free of pesticides, insecticides and synthetic fertilizers. This is keeping food companies on their toes and encouraging them to innovate in order to cultivate organic produce.

Organic meat is also much in demand, which is compelling companies to raise livestock without the use of antibiotics and hormones. This boom in demand for organic product has grabbed the attention of supermarkets, grocery stores and hypermarkets. This is the reason why one can find Walmart selling organic produce from local farms.

This health-consciousness can be seen in the growing concern for the environment. Consumers are increasingly realizing the need for environment-friendly food that doesn't impact their health.

This is expected to drive demand for natural food production further in the United States. Further, several widely-used pesticides can lead to chronic diseases and obesity-related health issues, which is persuading consumers to opt for chemical-free food products.

In fact, the rise in organic farming and consumer demand has led to a rather rosy outlook for the industry.

U.S. Organic Food Market Outlook Shines

According to Hexa Research, the U.S. organic food market is expected to grow rapidly over the 2015-2025 forecast period. This growth can primarily be attributed to increasing demand from health-conscious consumers.

In fact, the report states that U.S. organic food market is poised to be worth $70.4 billion by 2025.

Top 4 Choices

We have, thus, selected four companies for you to consider adding to your portfolio. All of these companies either engage in the production of organic food and beverages or market these products.

Pilgrim's Pride Corp. is a producer and marketer of fresh, refrigerated and value-added chicken products.

Pilgrim's Pride sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). In fact, the company's stock price has outperformed the Zacks Food - Meat Products industry on a year-to-date basis (+83.2% vs +31.3%). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has improved 8.7% over the past 60 days. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here .

McCormick & Company, Inc. is a manufacturer and marketer of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavoring products that cater to a wide range of consumers from industrial, restaurant, institutional and home markets.

McCormick & Company carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). In fact, the company's stock price has outperformed the Zacks Food - Miscellaneous industry on a year-to-date basis (+21.3% vs +11%). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has increased 0.6% over the past 60 days.

Walmart Inc. is a retail and wholesale giant. The supermarket operator offers a wide range of organic food grocery items, which include packaged goods and whole food products.

Walmart carries a Zacks Rank #2. In fact, the company's stock price has outperformed the Zacks Retail - Supermarkets industry on a year-to-date basis (+21% vs +10.7%). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has advanced 0.4% over the past 60 days.

Beyond Meat, Inc. is a market leading producer of plant-based meat. The company is focused on producing meat substitutes that can benefit human health, promote animal welfare and positively impact climate change.

Beyond Meat carries a Zacks Rank #2. In fact, the company's stock price has outperformed the Zacks Food - Miscellaneous industry on a year-to-date basis (+115.9% vs +11%). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has climbed 11.5% over the past 60 days

Today's Best Stocks from Zacks

Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2018, while the S&P 500 gained +15.8%, five of our screens returned +38.0%, +61.3%, +61.6%, +68.1%, and +98.3%.

This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 - 2018, while the S&P averaged +4.8% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +56.2% per year.

See their latest picks free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

http://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss . This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit http://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report