The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Verizon, Coca-Cola, Microsoft, Comcast and McDonald's

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL - August 27, 2019 - Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Verizon VZ , Coca-Cola KO , Microsoft MSFT , Comcast CMCSA and McDonald's MCD .

Here are highlights from Monday's Analyst Blog:

5 Mega-Cap Dividend Stocks to Weather the Trade War Storm

Welcome to the latest episode of the Full-Court Finance podcast from Zacks Investment Research where Associate Stock Strategist Ben Rains dives into some of the latest U.S.-China trade war news. The episode then highlights five dividend-paying, mega-cap stocks that investors might want to buy as bond yields continue to slip around the globe.

Last Friday proved to be a crazy day on Wall Street. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell spoke in a highly anticipated speech in Jackson Hole. Powell clearly doesn't seem ready to commit to the significant rate cuts that many, including President Trump, have called for. He also said that the ongoing trade dispute between the U.S. and China has made monetary policy a less effective tool.

The day then turned far more chaotic after China announced new tariffs on U.S. goods, which could impact U.S. automakers such as Ford, Tesla and many other companies. Trump then took to Twitter to attack China, saying "the vast amounts of money made and stolen by China from the United States, year after year, for decades, will and must STOP. Our great American companies are hereby ordered to immediately start looking for an alternative to China, including bringing… your companies HOME and making your products in the USA. I will be responding to China's Tariffs this afternoon. This is a GREAT opportunity for the United States."

Markets then tumbled to close the week, only to climb Monday after Trump seemed to back off some of his trade war remarks during the G-7 summit in France. Analysts and economists have tried to figure out when, or if, a deal will be struck. But instead of speculating, investors might consider searching for large-cap companies that pay a dividend, instead of staying on the sidelines.

The yield on one of the world's safest assets, the 10-year U.S. Treasury note, currently rests at 1.53%. The yields hit their lowest level since August 2016 recently and are down from 2.1% in July and 3.2% last October.

Therefore, investors should consider taking a look at these five mega-cap stocks that offer a solid dividend yield and aren't likely to be dramatically impacted by the U.S. and China trade uncertainty. Make sure you listen the podcast to find out why Verizon, Coca-Cola, Microsoft, Comcast and McDonald's all look like possible buys at the moment.

As a reminder, if you feel that we missed something, or if you have any topic suggestions, shoot us an email at podcast@zacks.com . Make sure to check out all of our other audio content at zacks.com/podcasts , and remember to subscribe and leave us a rating wherever you listen to your podcasts.

Today's Best Stocks from Zacks





Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2018, while the S&P 500 gained +15.8%, five of our screens returned +38.0%, +61.3%, +61.6%, +68.1%, and +98.3%.

This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 - 2018, while the S&P averaged +4.8% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +56.2% per year.

See their latest picks free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

http://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss . This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit http://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.