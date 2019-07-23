The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: UnitedHealth, Citigroup, Honeywell, IBM and Amgen

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL -July 23, 2019 - Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: UnitedHealth UNH , Citigroup C , Honeywell HON , IBM IBM and Amgen AMGN .

Here are highlights from Monday's Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for UnitedHealth, Citigroup and Honeywell

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including UnitedHealth, Citigroup and Honeywell. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today's research reports here >>>

UnitedHealth 's shares have gained +2% in the past year, outperforming the Zacks Medical Insurance industry, which has increased +1.7% over the same period. UnitedHealth Group's earnings surpassed expectations by 4%, and were up 15% year over year. The Zacks analyst thinks the company stands apart in the industry by virtue of healthcare services, technology and innovations offered by its unit Optum.

Numerous acquisitions made by the company have broadened its business profile and provide benefits of diversification. Its solid balance sheet and consistent cash flow generation has enabled investment in business which will drive long term growth. Also, capital management through dividend payments and share buybacks is another positive.

However, slowdown of growth in international operations and underperformance of the Medicaid business are some concerns. An increase in leverage and substantial interest burden raises financial risk.

(You can read the full research report on UnitedHealth here >>> ).

Shares of Citigroup have outperformed the Zacks Major Regional Banks industry in the past six months (+14.3% vs. +3.3%). The Zacks analyst thinks the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, beating expectations in all the trailing four quarters.

The company's second-quarter 2019 results reflected expense control and higher revenues driven by consumer banking. However, lower fixed income, investment banking and equity market revenues amid challenging trading environment are acting as drags on the stock. Citigroup's restructuring and streamlining efforts, along with strategic investments in core business, bode well for the long term.

Also, the company's declining costs base supports its bottom-line improvement. Steady capital-deployment activities of the company are also commendable. However, pending litigation issues might keep legal expenses elevated.

(You can read the full research report on Citigroup here >>> ).

Honeywell 's shares have outperformed the Zacks Diversified Operations industry in the past three months, gaining +0.4% vs. a -3.4% decline. In second-quarter 2019, Honeywell's earnings grew 8.8% year over year and exceeded expectations by about 1%.

The Zacks analyst thinks strength in its commercial aerospace, warehouse and process automation's businesses as well as solid demand for its commercial fire and security products will boost revenues in the quarters ahead. Stronger sales volumes, increased productivity and ongoing commercial effectiveness actions will improve near-term profitability.

For 2019, Honeywell raised earnings guidance from $7.90-$8.15 to $7.95-$8.15 per share. However, the stock looks overvalued compared to the industry for the past three-month period. Also, the company is experiencing softness in its productivity products business.

(You can read the full research report on Honeywell here >>> ).

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include IBM and Amgen.

