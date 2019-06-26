The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Tesla, JinkoSolar, Enphase and Azure

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL -June 26, 2019 - Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Tesla TSLA , JinkoSolar Holding Company Ltd. JKS , Enphase Energy Inc. ENPH and Azure Power Global Ltd AZRE .

Here are highlights from Tuesday's Analyst Blog:

U.S. Solar Installations Increase 10% in Q1: 3 Stocks to Buy

U.S. solar stocks rallied 28.7% through the first quarter of 2019. Favorable state clean energy policy, market dynamics and increasing corporate investments in renewable energy led to a 10% increase in solar installations in the country in the first quarter from the year-ago period.

In particular, the U.S. solar market installed 2.7 gigawatts direct current (GWdc) of solar photovoltaic (PV) capacity, reflecting the strongest Q1 in the industry's history, per the latest Solar Market Insight Report published by Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA). The solar market has recorded a solid 71.8% increase so far this year compared with the S&P 500 composite's rise of 16.5%.

We have briefly mentioned some factors that led the solar industry to deliver such an outperformance and issue optimistic projections.

Factors Driving Solar Installations

Florida played a key role in driving solar installations in the United States. The Sunshine State occupied the top position in solar installations during the first quarter, surpassing California that has been leading the space for the past couple of years. Thanks to Florida's geographical situation, strong resource fundamentals boosted the growth of the solar market in the state. Also, recent policy developments in the state contributed to growth of the solar market. Florida Public Service Commission recently made solar leasing available to companies like Tesla, which has emerged as a heavyweight solar installer in the nation, after its acquisition of Solar City.

Moreover, plummeting price of solar modules and panels have lowered the cost of producing solar power rapidly over the last decade. This has set the stage for more solar installations in the country. Impressively, the quarter was buoyed by 1.6 GW of utility-scale installations, with new project procurement growing the pipeline to nearly 28 GW.

Will Growth Continue?

Impressive installation trend in the solar market coupled with unexpected rapid growth in Florida and Texas boosted expectations. Wood Mackenzie Power & Renewables now projects more than 13 GW of solar capacity additions in 2019, indicating 25% growth year over year.

Notably, increased solar procurements and shifts in the market have led Wood Mackenzie to increase its forecast for 2019 utility-scale installations by 1.2 gigawatts and by 5.1 gigawatts for the 2019-24 period. Such solid projections should make investors confident about the below mentioned solar stocks' capability to post solid operating results in the upcoming quarters.

Our Choices

With the help of the Zacks Stock Screener , we have identified three solar stocks that possess a favorable Zacks Rank and solid bottom-line growth potential.

JinkoSolar Holding Company Ltd ., a solar panel manufacturer, is expected to record earnings growth of 81.7% year over year in 2019. It currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .

Enphase Energy Inc. , a solar inverter producer, expects its earnings to increase a whopping 420% year over year in 2019. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Azure Power Global Ltd , a solar power developer, expects earnings to increase a solid 123.1% year over year in fiscal 2020. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?

Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.

Ignited by new referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $6.7 billion to $20.2 billion in 2021. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.

See the pot trades we're targeting>>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

http://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss . This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit http://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.