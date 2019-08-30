The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Procter & Gamble, T-Mobile, Zoetis, Autodesk and FedEx

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL - August 30, 2019 - Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Procter & Gamble PG , T-Mobile TMUS , Zoetis ZTS , Autodesk ADSK and FedEx FDX .

Here are highlights from Thursday's Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Reports for Procter & Gamble, T-Mobile and Zoetis

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features updated research reports on 16 major stocks, including Procter & Gamble, T-Mobile and Zoetis. These research reports have been hand-picked from roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Procter & Gamble 's shares have outperformed the Zacks Soap and Cleaning Materials industry in the past year, gaining +45.4% vs. +25.8%. The Zacks analyst thinks that this can be attributed to the company's impressive earnings history. It delivered its 17th straigh t earnings beat in fourth-quarter fiscal 2019, with sales beat in seven of the last eight quarters.

Earnings benefited from its ongoing productivity efforts, while strong organic sales growth backed by higher shipment volumes and favorable price/mix boosted the top line. The company also provided upbeat guidance for fiscal 2020. It is gaining from focus on product improvement, packaging and marketing initiatives, and productivity and cost-savings plan.

However, adverse foreign currency rates are hurting the company's top and bottom lines. The company expects currency headwinds to hurt its top line in fiscal 2020. Moreover, global economic challenges and stiff competition poses concern.

Shares of T-Mobile shares have outperformed the Zacks National Wireless industry over the past year, gaining +16.8% vs. +5.1%. The Zacks analyst likes the fact that T-Mobile has cleared most of the regulatory and shareholder approvals for its game-changing merger with Sprint.

The New T-Mobile will have about 127 million customers and a strong closing balance sheet, and is expected to bring robust competition in the 5G era. T-Mobile continues to invest in its network and prepare for nationwide 5G with the aggressive rollout of its 600 MHz spectrum. The wireless carrier has introduced 5G millimeter wave network in six cities including New York and Los Angeles.

However, a highly competitive and saturated U.S. wireless market remains a major headwind. Intensifying competition is likely to limit its ability to attract and retain customers and may adversely affect operating results. The company launched several low-priced service plans which have enhanced its revenues, but not significantly improved the bottom line.

Zoetis 's shares have outperformed the Zacks Drugs industry in the past year, gaining +40% vs -21.2%. Zoetis' second-quarter earnings and sales beat estimates on the back of growth in new parasiticide products (Simparica and Stronghold Plus) and vaccines, a solid dermatology portfolio, and the addition of Abaxis' diagnostics platform.

Livestock product sales returned to growth as well in the second quarter. The Zacks analyst thinks the Abaxis acquisition has strengthened the company's presence in the animal health diagnostics market. Moreover, Zoetis' five-year collaboration agreement with Regeneron will further diversify its portfolio. Shares have outperformed the industry in the year so far.

However, growth in the cattle market is expected to be limited in 2019, based on the challenging market conditions for beef and dairy customers. Moreover, growth in the swine market is being impacted by the African swine fever in China.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Autodesk and FedEx.

