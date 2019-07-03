The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: JPMorgan, Thermo Fisher, Broadcom, Marriott and Global Payments

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL - July 3, 2019 - Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: JPMorgan JPM , Thermo Fisher TMO , Broadcom AVGO , Marriott MAR and Global Payments GPN .

Here are highlights from Tuesday's Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Reports for JPMorgan, Thermo Fisher and Broadcom

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including JPMorgan, Thermo Fisher and Broadcom. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today's research reports here >>>

JPMorgan 's shares have gained +6.1% in the past three months, outperforming the Zacks Major Regional Banks industry's increase of +3.5%. It has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed expectations in three of the trailing four quarters.

The Zacks analyst thinks improving loan balance, strong balance sheet (reflected by capital plan approval), branch openings in new markets and focus on strengthening credit card business will support the bank's financials. Expanding its reach into the lucrative U.S. healthcare payments market with a deal to acquire InstaMed will aid profitability.

However, dismal mortgage banking performance, mainly due to lower origination volumes and increasing competition is expected to continue hampering fee income growth. The company's dependence on capital markets revenues makes us wary and is expected to hurt revenue growth to some extent.

Shares of Thermo Fisher have outperformed the Zacks Medical Instruments industry in the past three months (+6.1% vs. +2.3%). The Zacks analyst thinks Thermo Fisher has recently been demonstrating strength in all end markets categorized by customer type or geography.

In the last-reported quarter, the company registered solid international performance with growth in Asia-Pacific including China. A series of product launches aided its performance. The company's purchase of Brammer Bio in the field of Gene and Cell Therapy is another positive. Thermo Fisher's Specialty Diagnostics business, even in the face of the recently-completed divestment of its anatomical pathology unit, holds immense potential.

The company's 2019 guidance looks encouraging. On the flip side, Thermo Fisher's operating segments are being hurt by unfavorable business mix. Competitive headwinds and escalating costs are other threats.

Broadcom 's shares have underperformed the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry over the past six months, gaining +24.6% vs. a +33.3% increase. Broadcom is a premier designer, developer and global supplier of a broad range of semiconductor devices. The Zacks analyst thinks the company is benefiting from strong demand for its wireless solutions and expanding product portfolio, which makes it well-positioned to address the needs of rapidly growing technologies like IoT and 5G.

Strong ties with leading OEMs across multiple target markets will help the company to gain key insights into the requirements of customers. Further, Broadcom is a leading player in the semiconductor market based on its multiple target markets, accretive acquisitions and strong cash flow.

However, the company has lowered its fiscal 2019 revenues outlook. Also, the company faces intensifying competition and integration risks due to frequent acquisitions. The company's leveraged balance sheet and customer concentration continue to be headwinds.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Marriott and Global Payments.

