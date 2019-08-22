The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Digital Turbine, PCTEL, Smith Micro, Cirrus and RingCentral

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL -August 22, 2019 - Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Digital Turbine Inc. APPS , PCTEL Inc. PCTI , Smith Micro Software Inc. SMSI , Cirrus Logic Inc. CRUS and RingCentral Inc. RNG .

Here are highlights from Wednesday's Analyst Blog:

5 Surging Tech Stocks Amid a Month's Volatility

Wall Street continues to reel under severe volatility from the beginning of August. The ongoing trade dispute between the United States and China is heading nowhere near conclusion. Furthermore, the prolonged trade tussle is simply jeopardizing global economic growth as investors are highly concerned about an impending recession.

Wall Street lost a good chunk of value, which it gained through the bull run in the first four months of this year, recorded as the best start in 30 years. The technology and industrials sectors were the predominant losers as these are highly trade sensitive. However, a few tech stocks have gained in the past month despite the stock market mayhem.

T ech Sector Fuels Market Rally in 2019

Despite witnessing extreme volatility, Wall Street is very much in positive territory so far in 2019. The rally was primarily boosted by strong performance of the technology stocks. Year to date, the broad-market S&P 500 Index climbed 15.7% while the Technology Select Sector SPDR (XLK), one of the eleven broad sectors of the benchmark index, jumped 27.6%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite soared 19.8%.

In the last three months also, the S&P 500 gained 2.1% while the XLK climbed 6.8%. However, in the last one month, the XLK declined 2% while the S&P 500 Index dropped 2.6%.

Uncertainty Looms Large

Markets are uncertain about when the U.S.-China trade tension will be resolved or if at all it will be. President Donald Trump added to the prevailing ambiguity when he said that the U.S. government is in no hurry to seal a trade deal with China although high-level delegations will continue between the two countries.

If negotiations continue, there is no timeline specified on when the parties should reach an agreement. However, a consensus will certainly bode well for both economies. On the other hand, if no progress is made at all and a full-fledged trade war rages, then in addition of these two countries, the global economy will also see a slowdown.

5 Tech Stocks Moving Higher

The recent concerns about a U.S.-China trade deal and consequently global economic slowdown have not stalled growth of all technology stocks. We have been able to narrow down our search to five tech stocks, which have moved higher in the past month and still have upside left. All five stocks currently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .

Digital Turbine Inc. provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties worldwide. It offers the Ignite software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage and monetize devices.

The company has expected earnings growth of 150% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year has improved by 42.9% over the last 30 days. The stock has jumped 38.5% in the past month.

PCTEL Inc. delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It designs and manufactures precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial IoT.

The company has expected earnings growth of 1,125% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year has improved by 78.3% over the last 30 days. The stock has jumped 35.6% in the past month.

Smith Micro Software Inc. develops and sells communications software for personal and business use. Its objective is to enhance human interaction by giving users the ability to communicate through multimedia technologies over analog and digital platforms.

The company has expected earnings growth of 42% for the next year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the next year has improved by 71.4% over the last 30 days. The stock has skyrocketed 101% in the past month.

Cirrus Logic Inc. is a fabless semiconductor manufacturing company that develops and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It is a leader in high performance, low-power ICs for audio and voice signal processing applications.

The company has expected earnings growth of 3% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year has improved by 21.4% over the last 30 days. The stock has surged 17.6% in the past month.

RingCentral Inc. provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office, RingCentral Mobile and RingCentral Fax.

The company has expected earnings growth of 21.6% for the next year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the next year has improved by 2.2% over the last 30 days. The stock has surged 13.7% in the past month.

Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation

Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it's expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.

A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks' just-released special report reveals 7 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.

See 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

http://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss . This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit http://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.