The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Deere, Baxter, EPAM Systems, NiSource and Universal Display

Top Analyst Reports: Deere, Baxter and More

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features updated research reports on 11 major stocks, including Deere and Baxter. These research reports have been hand-picked from roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today's research reports here >>>

Deere 's shares have gained +6.1% in the past year, underperforming the Zacks Farm Equipment industry, which has increased +7.6% over the same period. For fiscal 2019, Deere expects net sales to increase 5% year over year and net income at $3.3 billion. Concerns stemming from the U.S-China trade war and lower commodity prices have led to farmers getting cautious about their equipment purchases.

However, the Zacks analyst thinks the $16 billion aid program for American farmers impacted by the trade war is likely to bolster agricultural equipment sales, which bodes well for Deere. Improving construction markets and the Wirtgen acquisition which has increased Deere's exposure to global transportation infrastructure will benefit results.

Additionally, introduction of advanced technologies in its products will aid growth. However, raw material cost inflation, elevated expenses and unfavorable foreign currency impact remain concerns.

Baxter 's shares have gained +21.7% in the past year, outperforming the Zacks Medical Products industry's increase of +7.6%. The Zacks analyst thinks Baxter continues to benefit from its core Advanced Surgery and Acute Therapies units.

Baxter's surgical portfolio is expected to generate huge profits on the back of products like FLOSEAL Hemostatic Matrix, TISSEEL Fibrin Sealant among others. During the second quarter, the company received approval for the first and only ready-to-use insulin for IV infusion in hospitals and other acute care facilities.

With respect to quarterly results, Baxter ended the second quarter of 2019 on a solid note, beating expectations on both counts. However, Baxter's Clinical Nutrition unit has witnessed sluggishness in recent times. Cutthroat competition in the MedTech markets is indicative of dull prospects.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include EPAM Systems, NiSource and Universal Display.

