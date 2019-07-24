The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Chipotle, Visa, Texas Instruments and Snap

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL -July 24, 2019 - Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Chipotle CMG , Visa V , Texas Instruments TXN and Snap Inc. SNAP .

Here are highlights from Tuesday's Analyst Blog:

Big Afternoon for Earnings Beats: Chipotle, Visa, Snap and More

Chipotle blew the doors off its Q2 earnings results Tuesday afternoon, posting $3.99 per share versus $3.69 expected. This was on revenues of $1.43 billion, which managed to eke out a positive surprise, as well. Same-store sales rose 10% year over year, with digital sales increasing 99% from the same quarter a year ago. Digital sales now account for 18% of Chipotle's total.

As opposed to many companies this quarter officially outperforming earnings estimates but still coming up short of year-ago numbers, Chipotle's bottom line rose 39% in Q2. Restaurant margins at 20% were in-line with estimates, and the company guided toward high single-digit comps growth. The stock, which has already ballooned up 70% year to date, is up another 4% in the after hours. For more on CMG's earnings, click here.

Zacks Rank #2 (Buy)-rated Visa once again topped estimates on the bottom line -- no negative earnings surprises in more than 5 years -- with $1.37 per share outpacing the Zacks consensus by 4 cents, on $5.84 billion which left in the dust the $5.70 billion estimate. Purchase Volume Growth rose 9% in adjusted currency, and we see the company's shares, already +40% from the beginning of the year, now reaching new all-time highs.

Texas Instruments' Q2 earnings outperformed expectations after Tuesday's close, posting $1.29 per share on $3.67 billion, compared with the estimated $1.21 per share and $3.60 billion, respectively. While these figures are down from year-ago tallies, Texas Instruments has adjusted its revenue guidance for Q3 to between 3.65 billion and $3.95 billion. The Zacks consensus ahead of this report was for $3.85 billion. Shares are up in late trading north of 5%. For more on TXN's earnings, click here.

And Snap Inc. posted a narrower-than-expected loss on its bottom line yesterday afternoon, -6 cents per share an improvement on the -10 cents expected and -14 cents in the same quarter a year ago. Revenues of $388 million was well ahead of the $358.5 million analysts were looking for. Daily Active Users rose 13 million to 203 million in total, gaining 3 million users in North America alone. Guidance was ratcheted up, and the stock, which had traded up in the regular trading day by 5%, was up another 8% in the late session.

