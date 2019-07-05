The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Broadcom, Symantec and Qualcomm

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL - July 5, 2019 - Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include:Broadcom AVGO , Symantec SYMC and Qualcomm QCOM .

Here are highlights from Wednesday's Analyst Blog:

Broadcom Acquiring Symantec

Media reports say that Broadcom is acquiring security software maker Symantec for $15 billion. The formal announcement could be made as soon as today or after the July 4th holiday.

Unfazed by President Trump's move to block its acquisition of Qualcomm, the company and its determined CEO Hock Tan proceeded to transfer its headquarters to the U.S., so it could continue on its strategy of acquiring technology companies and squeezing efficiencies from the combinations.

But those aspirations have shifted of late away from the semiconductor space that has been battered by trade tensions with China to infrastructure software (particularly hybrid cloud software), where such tensions don't exist and where valuations are also more reasonable. That's what led the company to acquire CA Technologies last year, and if the unconfirmed rumors are right, will lead to its Symantec buy this year.

In a recent note, Morgan Stanley analyst Craig Hettenbach said after conversations with Broadcom CFO Thomas Krause, that Broadcom's CA acquisition was already yielding a 14% return on investment. So the alteration in strategy is already successful for the company.

Symantec shares jumped over 20% at the news, still well below their 2017 highs, while Broadcom shares dropped off.

Investors are rightly concerned about Symantec, which while continuing to generate strong cash flows, has been growth-strapped. What's more, the company is currently seeing increased competition at enterprise customers that are turning to cloud-based providers on the one hand, and new-age players offering mobile security on the other.

There have also been a slew of executive departures of late, the highest-profile one being CEO Greg Clark in May. Symantec director Richard Hill is taking over as President and CEO. The recent internal investigation into its book keeping irregularities may have had something to do with the turnover.

But these negatives aside, this may be just the right time to buy the company's growing intellectual property in cloud security, especially in hybrid cloud environments covering on-premise workloads and those in public and private clouds. Since a large percentage of enterprises looking to transfer their workloads to the cloud are hesitant to go ahead because of security considerations, this is quite an attractive space.

Management said on the last earnings call that Symantec's cloud offerings have been revitalized, so although enterprise losses will likely continue, the negative impact on revenue will be less in the current quarter, and hopefully continue downward thereafter.

This technology is likely what Broadcom is after, and buying the company when it is down, may just mean that it will be paying a lower price.

Both Symantec and Broadcom shares carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .

The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All

Last year, it generated $8 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $47 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.

See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

http://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss . This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit http://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.