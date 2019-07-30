The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Alphabet, Intel, PayPal, Starbucks and Stryker

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL - July 30, 2019 - Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Alphabet GOOGL , Intel INTC , PayPal PYPL , Starbucks SBUX and Stryker SYK .

Here are highlights from Monday's Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for Alphabet, Intel and PayPal

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Alphabet, Intel and PayPal. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today's research reports here >>>

Alphabet 's shares have gained +1.2% in the past one year, outperforming the Zacks Internet Services industry's decline of -14.9%. Alphabet report ed strong second-quarter results driven by strength in advertising and cloud businesses.

The Zacks analyst thinks its strong focus on bolstering its presence in the cloud market on the back of expanding data centers and robust cloud offerings continues to aid growth. Its strong initiatives toward elimination of bad ads and introducing useful major search updates are tailwinds. Further, Google's robust mobile search is also a positive.

Google's strong focus on the innovation of its AI techniques and home automation space is aiding its business growth. However, the company's growing litigation issues, rising competition and increased spending on YouTube and consumer gadgets might hurt its profitability.

Shares of Intel have outperformed the Zacks General Semiconductor industry in the past year, gaining +8.2% vs. a decline of -1.8%. Intel report ed stellar second-quarter results and provided encouraging third-quarter guidance.

The Zacks analyst thinks the company is benefiting from rising demand for its higher performance products, both in data center and client domains. Moreover, synergies from Mobileye acquisition and growing clout in ADAS market favor the company's growth prospects. Further, Intel's strategy of expanding TAM beyond CPU to adjacent product lines like silicon photonics, fabric, network ASICs, and 3D XPoint memory is yielding results.

Notably, Intel recently announced that Apple is likely to acquire its failed 5G smartphone modem business. However, weakness in from China and softness in NAND flash pricing trends, expenses pertaining to 10-nanometer (nm) ramp and constrained supply remain major concerns.

PayPal 's shares have outperformed the Zacks Internet Software industry in the past year (+40.1% vs. +26.5%). PayPal reported mixed second quarter results with earnings surpassing estimates while revenues missed the same. However, both top-line as well as bottom line reflected year over year growth on the back of benefits from investment in MercadoLibre and increasing customer engagements on PayPal's platform.

Further, robust growth in total payments volume owing to Venmo and One Touch also lifted performance. The Zacks analyst thinks growing momentum of the company's core peer to peer and merchant services are a major positive.

However, weak eBay performance remains a headwind for the company's total payment volume. Negative impact of sale of the U.S. consumer credit receivables portfolio to Synchrony is a risk to the company's top-line growth.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Starbucks and Stryker.

Radical New Technology Creates $12.3 Trillion Opportunity

Imagine buying Microsoft stock in the early days of personal computers… or Motorola after it released the world's first cell phone. These technologies changed our lives and created massive profits for investors.

Today, we're on the brink of the next quantum leap in technology. 7 innovative companies are leading this "4th Industrial Revolution" - and early investors stand to earn the biggest profits.

See the 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

http://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss . This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit http://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.