The York Water Company (YORW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

The York Water Company ( YORW ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.173 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased YORW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that YORW has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $35.17, the dividend yield is 1.97%.

The previous trading day's last sale of YORW was $35.17, representing a -3.64% decrease from the 52 week high of $36.50 and a 21.49% increase over the 52 week low of $28.95.

YORW is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as American Water Works ( AWK ) and Aqua America, Inc. ( WTR ). YORW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.06. Zacks Investment Research reports YORW's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 5.77%, compared to an industry average of 3.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the YORW Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to YORW through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have YORW as a top-10 holding:

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF ( FUTY ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FUTY with an increase of 10.14% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of YORW at 0.05%.