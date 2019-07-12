The Worst Amazon Prime Day 2019: 5 Deals Experts Say to AVOID

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

We are bringing you the worst Amazon Prime Day 2019 deals, which include a number of items that you can find at a more affordable price during other times of the year.

The e-commerce site - based out of Seattle, Wash. - is offering a large number of deals during its annual Prime Day, which is taking part on July 15th and July 16th, which are this coming Monday and Tuesday. However, there are some items that you are better off waiting a little bit longer for if you're hunting for the lowest possible cost.

Here are five of the worst Amazon Prime Day 2019 deals that you should ignore:

Grills : We all want to have fun in the sun, but you're better off buying a grill on or around Labor Day.

: We all want to have fun in the sun, but you're better off buying a grill on or around Labor Day. Major large appliances : You're better off going to Home Depot or Lowe's for deals on large appliances now, or wait until Labor Day.

: You're better off going to Home Depot or Lowe's for deals on large appliances now, or wait until Labor Day. Apple products : There are plenty of great electronics to be found with Amazon, but actual Apple products can be acquired for cheaper if you go to Best Buy, Target or Walmart.

: There are plenty of great electronics to be found with Amazon, but actual Apple products can be acquired for cheaper if you go to Best Buy, Target or Walmart. Toys : Wait until the days before Christmas to get the best prices for toys.

: Wait until the days before Christmas to get the best prices for toys. School supplies : Wait until the end of July to buy school supplies and you will save roughly 10% more.

