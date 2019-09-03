Quantcast

The Vivaldi Opportunities Fund (VAM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 04, 2019

By

Shutterstock photo

The Vivaldi Opportunities Fund ( VAM ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 04, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.118 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 13, 2019. Shareholders who purchased VAM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that VAM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.95, the dividend yield is 10.15%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VAM was $13.95, representing a -7.62% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.10 and a 3.72% increase over the 52 week low of $13.45.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the VAM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: News Headlines
Referenced Symbols: VAM


More from NASDAQ.com News

Subscribe





NASDAQ.com News
Contributor:

NASDAQ.com News

Market News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?