The Vivaldi Opportunities Fund (VAM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 04, 2019

The Vivaldi Opportunities Fund ( VAM ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 04, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.118 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 13, 2019. Shareholders who purchased VAM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that VAM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.95, the dividend yield is 10.15%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VAM was $13.95, representing a -7.62% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.10 and a 3.72% increase over the 52 week low of $13.45.

