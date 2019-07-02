The Vivaldi Opportunities Fund (VAM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 03, 2019

The Vivaldi Opportunities Fund ( VAM ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 03, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.118 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 12, 2019. Shareholders who purchased VAM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -0.84% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $14.05, the dividend yield is 10.08%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VAM was $14.05, representing a -7.11% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.12 and a 4.46% increase over the 52 week low of $13.45.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the VAM Dividend History page.