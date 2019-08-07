Quantcast

The Upside of Tariffs

By dkorth@finsum.com (FINSUM),

(Washington)

While investors might not feel it right now, tariffs do have some upsides. The most direct one-revenue for the US Treasury. US Treasury income is surging because of the recent tariff hikes on Chinese goods. The rolling 12-month sum of customs duties collected by the Treasury (through the end of June) was $63 bn, almost double the sum of the same period last year. If Trump enacts another round of planned hikes on September 1st, the US will likely collect $100 bn in tariffs this year.

FINSUM : This is a good number, especially at a time of major government over-spending. However, it must be remembered that the large majority of this bounty will be eaten up by aid paid to US farmers as part of tariff relief efforts.

