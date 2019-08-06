The Trade Desk (TTD) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

The Trade Desk TTD is set to release second-quarter 2019 results on Aug 8.





The company's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, the average positive surprise being 50.6%.In the las t report ed quarter, earnings of 49 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a whopping 24 cents and jumped 44.1% year over year.Revenues surged 41.2% year over year to $121 million and comfortably surpassed the consensus mark of $117 million.For second-quarter 2019, the company expects revenues of $154 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is currently pegged at $155.1 million, indicating 38.1% growth from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.Moreover, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings stands at 68 cents, unchanged over the past 30 days and suggests growth of 13.3% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.

Let's see how things are shaping up prior to this announcement.



Factors to Consider



The Trade Desk is witnessing increasing adoption of its unified ID solution. The SSPs, publishers, DSPs, DMPs and data providers are choosing this solution to enhance their digital match rates, improve coverage and deliver more relevant advertising.



Additionally, shift in the advertising budget from Linear TV to Connected TV (CTV) is likely to accelerate growth for the company. The emergence of digital content is boosting the usage of the company's inventory across all forms of CTV. Notably, the primary drivers of The Trade Desk's CTV inventory are media companies like CBS, ABC, ESPN, AME and others.



At the end of the first quarter, the company reached 80 million households globally through its CTV inventory. The Trade Desk's top line in the second quarter is expected to significantly benefit from momentum in programmatic ad buying, particularly at TV upfronts (annual gathering of networks and other content providers, where they present their new shows to advertisers.)



Moreover, The Trade Desk's partnerships with Baidu, iQIYI, Alibaba and Tencent are likely to result in expanded market share in China in the to-be-reported quarter. The company launched a programmatic ad-buying platform in China toward the end of first-quarter 2019.



Notably, through the partnerships, the company is helping advertisers reach premium audiences in China. Additionally, its clients can tap the China market using the same platform they use for the rest of the world. This is expected to attract advertisers and boost their ad spend, thereby driving the top line in the to-be-reported quarter.



