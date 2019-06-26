The Trade Desk (TTD) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

The Trade Desk (TTD) closed at $225.95 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.41% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.12% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.04%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.32%.

Heading into today, shares of the digital-advertising platform operator had gained 12.27% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.43% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.31% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from TTD as it approaches its nex t earnings release. On that day, TTD is projected to report earnings of $0.68 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 13.33%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $155.09 million, up 38.06% from the prior-year quarter.

TTD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.93 per share and revenue of $649.96 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +8.52% and +36.18%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for TTD. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. TTD is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, TTD currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 77.51. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 28.45, which means TTD is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that TTD currently has a PEG ratio of 3.88. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.77 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

