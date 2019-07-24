(New York)

Annuities are an important part of both advisors' businesses and their clients' portfolios. However, the options in the market can be overwhelming, especially if you are an advisor new to the asset class. The annuities business has cleaned up its act in the last few years and is finally getting some respect because of its ability to alleviate retirees' worst fears-running out of money in retirement. Well, Barron's has put out a list of the top 100 annuities in the market, including how to pick them. The list is quite extensive, so here is a link . The choices are broken down into numerous categories and include offerings from Lincoln National Life, Transamerica, Prudential, CUNA Mutual Group, and beyond.

FINSUM : Not only do annuities help alleviate the fear of running out of money for retirees, but they are also popular with Millennials, who are financially conservative and have a similar concern about future income.