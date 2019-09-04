The Tide Is Changing & So Are Our Chances

It's been a rocky few months. Uncertainty and summer has held the market at bay but since the announcement of a revision down in the trade deficit and mainland China withdrawing the extradition bill, things are picking up. The announcement that the fed would be cutting rates adds a bit of excitement to the upcoming meeting. Japan and the US have finally settled on a trade deal and there's also an upcoming employment situation report which should also be good news. We also touch on Tilray's (TLRY) CEO Brendan Kennedy's ambition of becoming the world's largest cannabis distributor as well as make a dive into some interesting picks in the Battleground. Watch this week's episode to see just which stocks we profile! To get recent Zacks video updates, be sure to subscribe to our Youtube channel and participate by leaving any comments or questions.

