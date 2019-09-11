The SEC’s Best Interest Rule May Be Blocked by New Lawsuit

(Washington)

It honestly seems like it would have happened sooner given all the uproar over how "lenient" the new SEC best interest rule supposedly is. Nonetheless, now it has: the SEC has just had a suit filed against it by no less than seven states and the District of Columbia as part of an effort to block the rule. It is the first lawsuit filed against the new regulation and came from a group that included, California, Delaware, New Mexico, Oregon, Connecticut, Maine, and New York. The plaintiffs argue that the rule "undermines critical consumer protections for retail investors". One top lawyer in the space said "The day the release came out [about Reg BI], we figured the SEC would get sued, and here we are".

FINSUM : Not much of a surprise here really, except maybe that the suit is coming from a pretty formidable group (and not just some random trade body). Get ready for a long period of legal limbo.